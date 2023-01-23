Dhaka remains most polluted city for third consecutive day

Dhaka has once again topped in the list of the most polluted cities in the world. After Sunday, Dhaka has retained the first place in the list of the polluted cities with an air quality index (AQI) of 293 at 8.00 am Monday.

Earlier, Dhaka was at the top of the list on Saturday as well. With this, Dhaka has been at the top position of the list for three consecutive days.

Earlier, Dhaka topped the list several times in the last week of December and this year from the beginning of January.