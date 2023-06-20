Dhaka’s air once again world’s most polluted this morning

Dhaka has once again topped the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality, with an AQI of 156 at 9:10 am on Tuesday, UNB reports.

Dhaka’s air was classified as ‘unhealthy’.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’ while 201-300 is ‘very unhealthy’, and 301+ is considered ‘hazardous’, posing severe health risks to residents.

Pakistan’s Lahore, India’s Delhi and Pakistan’s Karachi occupied the second, third and fourth spots in the list, with AQI scores of 152, 152 and 121, respectively.