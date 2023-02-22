Dhaka's air quality still 'unhealthy' Wednesday morning

Dhaka’s air quality is in the 'unhealthy' zone on Wednesday morning. With an air quality index (AQI) score of 163 at 9:20 am, the capital of Bangladesh ranked eighth in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

India’s Delhi, Iraq’s Baghdad and Ghana’s Accra occupied the first, second and third spots, with AQI scores of 342, 198 and 191 respectively.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’ while between 201–300 is ‘’very unhealthy’, and 301–400 is 'hazardous', posing severe health risks to residents.