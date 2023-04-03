Dhaka’s air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups this morning

Dhaka ranked as the 5th most polluted city in the world this morning as per Air Quality Index (AQI).

The air in Dhaka was categorised as ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, with an AQI score of 137 at 8:40 am.

India’s Delhi, Thailand’s Chiang Mai, and Pakistan’s Lahore occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 191, 168, and 154, respectively.