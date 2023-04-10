Dhaka’s air 4th most polluted in the world this morning

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 194 at 9:15 am on Monday morning, Dhaka ranked 4th in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality, UNB reports.

Pakistan’s Lahore, India’s Delhi, and Thailand’s Chiang Mai, occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 238, 231 and 204, respectively.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered “unhealthy” while between 201 and 300 is “very unhealthy”, and 301–400 is “hazardous”, posing severe health risks to residents.