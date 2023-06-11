Dhaka struggles with most polluted air in the world this morning

Once again, Dhaka has topped the list of cities with the worst quality of air, reports UNB.
The capital’s AQI score was 157 at 8:30am on Sunday (11 June, 2023). And, the air was classified as 'unhealthy'.
An AQI reading between 151 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy' while 201 to 300 is 'very unhealthy' and 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing severe health risks to residents.
United Arab Emirates’ Dubai, Israel’s Tel Aviv and Vietnam’s Hanoi occupied the second, third and fourth spots on the list, with AQI scores of 156, 154 and 153, respectively.
The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.
The AQI in Bangladesh is determined based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.
Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.
As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.