Dhaka air remains ‘unhealthy’

Dhaka’s air quality is in the ‘unhealthy’ zone this morning. With an air quality index (AQI) score of 155 at 9:04 am, the capital of Bangladesh ranked 16th on the global list of cities with the worst air quality.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, particularly for sensitive groups.

India’s Mumbai, Pakistan’s Lahore and Thailand’s Bangkok occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 207, 202 and 198, respectively.