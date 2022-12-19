Dhaka keeps grappling with ‘very unhealthy’ air

There is no respite for Dhaka dwellers from unhealthy air as it turned ‘very unhealthy’ on Monday morning, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 230 at 9:00 am, the metropolis ranked third in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be ‘very unhealthy’, while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.