Dhaka is world’s 8th most polluted city

Dhaka's air quality continued to be in the 'unhealthy' zone this morning. With an air quality index (AQI) score of 161 at 8:55am this morning, the capital of Bangladesh ranked eighth in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality, reports UNB.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.

Pakistan’s Lahore, India’s Delhi and Thailand’s Chiang Mai occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 196, 177 and 166, respectively.