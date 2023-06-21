Dhaka’s air quality ‘moderate’ this morning

Dhaka’s air quality is ‘moderate’ this morning.
With an air quality index (AQI) score of 84 at 9:14 am, Dhaka ranked 23rd on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality. South Africa’s Johannesburg, Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, and China’s Wuhan occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 181, 164, and 132, respectively.
The AQI scale categorises air quality into several ranges. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, while a range of 50 to 100 is deemed ‘moderate’. An AQI between 150 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, while a range of 201 to 300 is labeled ‘very unhealthy’. A reading of 301+ is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants: Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and Ozone. Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues, with air quality typically turning unhealthy during winter and improving during the monsoon season.
Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution is responsible for an estimated seven million deaths worldwide each year.
These deaths are largely attributed to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.
It is crucial for governments and communities to address air pollution to protect public health and mitigate its detrimental effects on society.