Dhaka’s air quality ‘moderate’ this morning

Dhaka’s air quality is ‘moderate’ this morning.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 84 at 9:14 am, Dhaka ranked 23rd on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality. South Africa’s Johannesburg, Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, and China’s Wuhan occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 181, 164, and 132, respectively.

The AQI scale categorises air quality into several ranges. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, while a range of 50 to 100 is deemed ‘moderate’. An AQI between 150 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, while a range of 201 to 300 is labeled ‘very unhealthy’. A reading of 301+ is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.