Dhaka’s air quality ‘moderate’ this morning

This morning, Dhaka's air quality was categorized as 'moderate' due to heavy rain experienced in the city last night, UNB reports.
With an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 90 at 8:40 am, Dhaka secured the 16th position on the global list of cities with the poorest air quality.
Kuwait City in Kuwait, Jakarta in Indonesia, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, and Doha in Qatar occupied the top four positions on the list, with AQI scores of 164, 158, 156, and 154, respectively.
An AQI ranging from 50 to 100 is considered 'moderate' and signifies acceptable air quality. Nonetheless, a very small number of individuals who are particularly sensitive to air pollution might experience health concerns.
An AQI between 150 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be ‘very unhealthy’, and a reading of 301+ is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.
Dhaka has long grappled with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in the winter and improves during the monsoon.
Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide.
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year.