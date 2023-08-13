Dhaka’s air quality ‘moderate’ this morning

This morning, Dhaka's air quality was categorized as 'moderate' due to heavy rain experienced in the city last night, UNB reports.

With an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 90 at 8:40 am, Dhaka secured the 16th position on the global list of cities with the poorest air quality.

Kuwait City in Kuwait, Jakarta in Indonesia, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, and Doha in Qatar occupied the top four positions on the list, with AQI scores of 164, 158, 156, and 154, respectively.