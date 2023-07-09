Dhaka’s air quality continues to be ‘moderate’

This morning, Dhaka's air quality remained in the 'moderate' zone. At 8:45 am, the city had an air quality index (AQI) score of 71, placing it at the 18th position on the global list of cities with the poorest air quality, UNB reports.
The cities occupying the top four spots on the list were Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Karachi in Pakistan, Delhi in India, and Doha in Qatar, with AQI scores of 172, 153, 153, and 151, respectively.
A moderate AQI between 50 and 100 generally indicates acceptable air quality. However, it is worth noting that individuals who are exceptionally sensitive to air pollution may still experience health concerns, even with a moderate AQI level.
An AQI between 150 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be ‘very unhealthy’, and a reading of 301+ is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.
Dhaka has long grappled with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in the winter and improves during the monsoon.
Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide.
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year.