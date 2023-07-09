Dhaka’s air quality continues to be ‘moderate’

This morning, Dhaka's air quality remained in the 'moderate' zone. At 8:45 am, the city had an air quality index (AQI) score of 71, placing it at the 18th position on the global list of cities with the poorest air quality, UNB reports.

The cities occupying the top four spots on the list were Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Karachi in Pakistan, Delhi in India, and Doha in Qatar, with AQI scores of 172, 153, 153, and 151, respectively.

A moderate AQI between 50 and 100 generally indicates acceptable air quality. However, it is worth noting that individuals who are exceptionally sensitive to air pollution may still experience health concerns, even with a moderate AQI level.