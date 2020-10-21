Air pollution costs Europe cities $190b a year: analysis

AFP
Paris, France
This file photo taken on 09 January, 2017 shows Poland's capital Warsaw shrouded in a thick layer of smog as coal and waste-fired home furnaces drive up air pollution to the highest levels recorded in years. Photo: AFP
This file photo taken on 09 January, 2017 shows Poland's capital Warsaw shrouded in a thick layer of smog as coal and waste-fired home furnaces drive up air pollution to the highest levels recorded in years. Photo: AFP

Air pollution costs inhabitants of European cities more than 160 billion euros ($190 billion) each year due to long- and short-term health impacts, a group of environmental and social watchdogs said in research published Wednesday.

In a sweeping analysis of air quality, health and transport data in more than 400 cities, the CE Delft alliance said that pollution from fossil fuels in 2018 cost the average citizen 1,250 euros—about 4 per cent of their annual income.

Air pollution increases the likelihood of developing conditions that are known risk factors for Covid-19, they said.

“Our findings provide additional evidence that reducing air pollution in European cities should be among the top priorities in any attempt to improve the welfare of city populations in Europe,” the analysis said.

Advertisement

“The present COVID-19 pandemic has only underscored this.”

The study looked at more than a dozen health factors linked to air pollution in cities in order to quantify the “social cost” of exhaust fumes and factory smoke on populations.

The authors put the cost for 130 million citizens in cities studied at 166 billion euros in 2018, the last year for which full data was available.

London had the highest social cost from pollution in absolute terms, totalling 11.38 billion euros lost welfare.

Bucharest (6.35 billion euros lost) and Berlin (5.24 billion euros lost) came second and third, respectively.

Most of the costs related to the heightened risk of premature death experienced by urban dwellers.

Advertisement

The authors said that while air pollution in cities came from a number of sources including agriculture, household heating and industry, there was a clear link between increased car use and heightened social cost.

“This confirms that reduced commuting and car ownership has a positive impact on air quality, thus reducing the social costs of poor city air quality,” they said.

In July, the Air Quality Life Index released annual data showing that air pollution cuts life expectancy for every man, woman and child on Earth by nearly two years.

Nearly a quarter of the global population lives in just four south Asian countries that are among the most polluted—Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Pakistan.

AQLI found that these populations would see their lifespan cut by five years on average, after being exposed to pollution levels 44 percent higher than 20 years ago.

More News

30,000 tonnes of plastic in 4 rivers

Plastic bags floatin the Buriganga river in Dhaka on 21 January 2020.

Dhaka ranks worst in air quality index

Dhaka ranked the 26th worst in Air Quality Index on 1 July 2020.

Scientists detect 'mass death' of sea life off Russia's Kamchatka

This handout picture released by Greenpeace on 5 October 2020 shows the water area near the Khalaktyr beach on the Kamchatka peninsula.

China's coal addiction erodes climate goals

his file photo taken on 22 March 2016 shows cars passing the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Power Generator Company coal power plant in Shanghai.