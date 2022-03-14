Air Quality Index: Dhaka ranks second worst

Dhaka’s air was classified as ‘unhealthy’ as the Bangladesh capital ranked the second worst in Air Quality Index (AQI) Monday morning .

Dhaka’s AQI score was recorded at 186 at 9:00 am while India’s Delhi and Kolkata occupied the first and the third spots, with AQI scores of 236 and 177, respectively.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be ‘poor’, while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.