Dhaka’s air quality ‘good’ this morning

Dhaka's air quality is currently categorised as 'good' due to the active monsoon season in Bangladesh. As of 9:00 am today, the city has achieved an air quality index (AQI) score of 41, placing it at the 68th position among cities with the worst air quality worldwide, UNB reports.

Taking the top spots on the list are Johannesburg in South Africa, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, and Jakarta in Indonesia, with AQI scores of 175, 154, and 151, respectively.

The classification of AQI scores is as follows: an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', while a score between 50 and 100 is labeled as 'moderate' with an acceptable air quality. In contrast, an AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups. Furthermore, an AQI between 201 and 300 is categorized as 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is deemed 'hazardous', posing significant health risks to residents.