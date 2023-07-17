Dhaka’s air quality remains in ‘moderate’ zone

Dhaka’s air quality continued to be in the ‘moderate’ zone this morning.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 83 at 9:25 am, Dhaka on Monday ranked 22nd on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

An AQI between 50 and 100 is considered ‘moderate’ with an acceptable air quality. However, there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.