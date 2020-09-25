Carbon capture needs global momentum: IEA

It includes a detailed analysis of CO2 emissions from power and industrial facilities in China, Europe and the US and the potential for storing them.

“The scale of the climate challenge means we need to act across a wide range of energy technologies. Carbon capture is critical for ensuring our transitions to clean energy are secure and sustainable,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

“In order to develop and deploy carbon capture and storage as a technology for the future, we need investments in solutions and facilities in many regions and countries,” Norway Prime Minister Solberg added.

“CCUS will be necessary on a global scale if we are to meet the Paris Agreement. And we must start now.”

“Norway has been a global leader in researching, developing and implementing carbon capture technologies as demonstrated by its major funding commitment this week to the impressive Longship project which can help not just Norway but other European countries reduce their emissions,” Birol said.

“The IEA is delighted and honoured that Prime Minister Solberg is taking part in the launch of our new report that will help inform policy-making on CCUS around the world.”