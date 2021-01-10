Carbon emissions in Narayanganj increase by 250,000 tonnes in 5yrs

Bangladesh programme manager of Bangladesh Urban LEDS Phase II project, Zubair Rashid, said that Urban LEDS is a global project funded by the European Union and is under implementation in South Africa and in Bangladesh and India South Asian. Work on the project started in 2016 in Narayanganj and Rajshahi. In addition, technical assistance is being provided in four more cities. The project is being implemented with those two cities as models. The other four small towns are Singra, Sirajganj, Faridpur and Mongla. Technical assistance is being provided as a satellite.

Zubair Rashid said data on annual use of energy has been collected from different sectors including transport, waste, government buildings and residential and commercial sectors. Then ICLEI’s emission’s inventory tool was used to find out the amount of the city’s carbon emission a year. The data is being used to formulate the city’s action plan to fight climate change under the Urban LEDS Phase II.

According to the study, two pilot projects were taken in Narayanganj city as elsewhere in the different countries in the world as part of global plan to reduce carbon emission.To build a sustainable city, the NCC has formulated a climate resilience plan and has been working through the Urban LEDS Phase II project in coordination with the city development plan. In the meantime, a draft of a climate action plan has been prepared.

Urban planner Abdullah Al Fahad said, city carbon emissions are a matter of concern. Immediate steps are needed to fight climate change.