China to launch public platform to track, crack down on polluters

But China has struggled to collect the information required to make the system work, and has also faced obstruction and data fraud from some polluting firms

Reuters
Shanghai
default-image

China will set up a new information platform to allow the public to track the emissions of polluting enterprises and help authorities prosecute those that break the rules or try to “evade supervision”, the environment ministry said.

A total of 2.36 million companies, industrial facilities and institutions in China are legally obliged to obtain permits to emit pollutants like sulphur dioxide or wastewater.

But China has struggled to collect the information required to make the system work, and has also faced obstruction and data fraud from some polluting firms.

According to the environment ministry, the new information platform will allow authorities and members of the public to monitor real-time emission levels and check historical data in order to determine whether rules are being breached. It is set to come into effect on 1 March.

Advertisement

Liu Zhiquan, senior official with the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE), told a briefing on Friday that they would take stronger action against firms that pollute without authorisation and falsify emissions data.

“For illegal behaviour such as the discharge of pollution without permits, there are continuous penalties issued on a daily basis, and they will also be ordered to cut production or shut down,” he said, adding that those found to be “evading supervision” would be detained.

Firms that repeatedly exceed allocations will be subject to more scrutiny and more frequent inspections, as will those that already have a poor “social credit” rating, the ministry said.

Polluting enterprises are obliged to install monitoring equipment and keep at least five years of data, with fines of 200,000 yuan ($31,000) for those that fail to do so. Fines of 1 million yuan can be imposed on firms that pollute without permission.

More News

‘Public health issues like air pollution, environment not getting due attention’

‘Public health issues like air pollution, environment not getting due attention’

Dhaka world’s second-most polluted city

Commuters drive and ride on a road under heavy smog conditions in Dhaka

Air pollution may up sight loss risk

This file photo taken on 09 January, 2017 shows Poland's capital Warsaw shrouded in a thick layer of smog as coal and waste-fired home furnaces drive up air pollution to the highest levels recorded in years. Photo: AFP

Beijing issues alert for heavy air pollution

A polluted sky is seen behind statues of pandas on the second day after China`s capital Beijing issued its second ever `red alert` for air pollution, in Beijing, China, December 20, 2015.