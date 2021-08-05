Court fines France record sum over air pollution

France's top administrative court on Wednesday fined the government a record sum for failing to reduce air pollution to acceptable levels.

The Council of State slapped its highest fine ever, 10 million euros, on president Emmanuel Macron's government, warning it would do so again within months if the authorities failed to act quickly to combat smog.

The Court, which has become increasingly watchful over the government's environmental record, said measures decided by the government were insufficient to improve air quality, because some might not actually be implemented, and their likely effects had not been properly evaluated.