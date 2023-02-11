40 per cent children cannot breathe normally

Educational institutions have to be established in the safest way possible for the children.Abdus Salam, professor, chemistry department, Dhaka University
The research published in international science journal Environmental Research Communication in the current month says that students spend 17 per cent of their day in educational institutes.
And, the environment inside classrooms and playing ground is supposed to be safe for this reason. But, the premises of educational institutes in capital Dhaka are being filled with polluted air and toxic gases.
The presence of PM 1, PM 2.5 and PM 10, severely harmful to the human body, in schools was measured in the research. And among the harmful gases, the level of nitrogen dioxide, volatile organic and carbon dioxide was tested.
These have been found almost three times (2.9) higher than the World Health Organization (WHO) standard at the highest. The research stated that the WHO standard is to have 45 micrograms of PM 10 and 15 micrograms of PM 2.5 per cubic meter of air.
If it exceeds that, it becomes harmful for the human body. Meanwhile, hazardous level of gas and severely harmful level of polluted air has been found in the classrooms.
Member of the research team and teacher at the chemistry department of Dhaka University, Shatabdi Roy told Prothom Alo, “The majority of the schools in our country are on the main streets and inside the alleyways of commercial areas."
"The space for air flow is limited because of this. Then again, polluted air cannot get out of the school once it has already entered it easily. And, children are falling victim to this," she added.
Nawabpur Government High School is one of the ten schools on which the research has been conducted. The other nine schools are Kamlapur High School, New Model Multilateral High School, University Laboratory High School on Dhaka University campus, Khilgaon Girls’ School and College, Motijheel Model High School, Maniknagar Model High School, Ahmedbag High School and Badda High school.
The normal breathing capacity of 250 children inside the classroom was tested in the research. As much as 40 per cent of the children could not breathe normally in the test conducted using flow meter, a special device that measures breathing. And most of the children were found with one or another sort of air pollution-related issues.
The survey was conducted on a random basis among these children aged between 9 to 12 years and students of class five to seven.
The research continued for six months from April to October of 2018. The air quality was tested for four hours straight on every alternate day. The research showed that micro particles are entering classrooms with air flow.
It showed that they are suffering from various sort of problems including colds, coughs, fever and headaches. Researchers believe that their lungs are not functioning properly because of the polluted air and fumes.
When asked, director general of the directorate of primary education Shah Rezwan Hayat told Prothom Alo, “We have taken an initiative to renovate and beautify 452 educational institutes of Dhaka. Adequate arrangements for air circulation and necessary steps for preventing air pollution will be taken there.”
“Apart from this, there will be arrangements in all the new schools that are currently being built, taking the issue of air pollution into consideration,” he added.
And, they are getting trapped inside the classrooms for the lack of adequate windows, doors and ventilation system to let the air pass through.
Member of the research team and professor at the chemistry department of Dhaka University, Abdus Salam told Prothom Alo that the educational institutions have to be established in the safest way possible for the children.