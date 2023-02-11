40 per cent children cannot breathe normally

A short distance away from Dhaka’s Gulistan towards Thathari Bazar, there’s Nababpur Government High School. There’s traffic congestion and chaos of bazar on the road right in front of the main entrance.

The school’s surrounded by kitchen market and factories on all sides. Dust particles are entering the school from vehicular movements. And, the students are attending classes in such condition.

Akash, a student of Class Six at the school said they have to travel through dust on the way to and from school. The suffering caused by dust and smoke doesn’t end even inside the classrooms.

Mentioning that at least someone from one or another class is always suffering from cold and cough, the boy said earlier the air quality used to be worse in winter only, but now they have to face dust throughout the year.

In fact, a joint study done by Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), UK-based organisation Global Centre for Clean Air Research, Philadelphia University and Houston University of the US also reflected on this student’s comment.