Dhaka third most polluted city in the world this morning

Dhaka’s air quality is ‘unhealthy’ this morning. With an air quality index (AQI) score of 199 at 8:55 am, Dhaka ranked third in the list of world cities with the worst air quality, UNB reports.

China’s Wuhan and Vietnam’s Hanoi occupied the first two spots, with AQI scores of 230 and 203, respectively.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is said to be ‘unhealthy’ while 201 and 300 is considered ‘very unhealthy’, and 301 to 400 is ranked ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.