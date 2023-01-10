Pollution

Dhaka third most polluted city in the world this morning

Prothom Alo English Desk
Air pollution in Dhaka UNB file Photo

Dhaka’s air quality is ‘unhealthy’ this morning. With an air quality index (AQI) score of 199 at 8:55 am, Dhaka ranked third in the list of world cities with the worst air quality, UNB reports.

China’s Wuhan and Vietnam’s Hanoi occupied the first two spots, with AQI scores of 230 and 203, respectively.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is said to be ‘unhealthy’ while 201 and 300 is considered ‘very unhealthy’, and 301 to 400 is ranked ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants—Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, largely as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.

Read more from Pollution
Post Comment