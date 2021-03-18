Dhaka again world's most polluted city

The densely populated capital of Bangladesh has once again been rated as the world's most polluted city, reports UNB.

On Thursday, Dhaka's air quality index (AQI) around 11:00am read 367, considered 'hazardous'. Indian capital Delhi and Pakistan's Lahore occupied the second and third spots in the list of cities with the worst air quality, with AQI scores of 358 and 215, respectively.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is said to be 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to city residents.

AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, is used by government agencies to inform people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants -- Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.