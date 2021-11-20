Dhaka world's third-most polluted city

Dhaka has been ranked the third-most polluted city in the world. The capital's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 182 around 11.00am on Saturday, reports news agency UNB.

The air in the city was classified as ‘unhealthy’. Pakistan’s Lahore and India’s Delhi occupied the first and second spots in the list with AQI scores of 407 and 311, respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.