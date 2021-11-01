Dhaka’s air continues to be ‘unhealthy’ as winter approaches

Dhaka occupied the fourth position on Monday morning in the list of world cities with the worst air quality, reports UNB.

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) score was 178 around 09.44 am, indicating that the quality was unhealthy.

Pakistan’s Lahore and India’s Delhi and Croatia’s Zagreb occupied the first three slots with AQI scores of 398, 220 and 197 respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, particularly for sensitive groups of people like children and elderly population.