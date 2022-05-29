Dhaka’s air quality deteriorates again

The air quality in Dhaka has deteriorated again.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 155 at 10.33am on Sunday, the metropolis ranked third in the list of world cities with the worst air quality, reports UNB.

India’s Delhi and Chili’s Santiago occupied the first and the second spots, with AQI scores of 196 and 172, respectively, in the list.

An AQI between 151and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’ for everyone and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.