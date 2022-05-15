Dhaka's air quality improves

Dhaka's air quality continued to be in the ‘moderate’ zone on Sunday, mainly owing to rains in different parts of the country, reports UNB.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 72 at 10.29am, the city ranked 23rd in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

When the AQI remains between 51 and 100, the air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.