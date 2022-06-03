Dhaka’s air quality improves

The onset of the monsoon over Bangladesh has brought some good news for the residents of Dhaka gasping for clean air, UNB reports.

The air quality of the densely populated metropolis has now improved from ‘unhealthy’ to ‘moderate’ category.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 93 at 11:08am on Friday, Dhaka ranked 13th on the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

India’s Delhi, Chile’s Santiago, and Pakistan’s Lahore occupied the first, second and third spots, with AQI scores of 179, 157, and 144, respectively, in the list.