Dhaka’s air quality improves

Dhaka’s air quality has improved to ‘moderate’ level.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 81 at 9.22 am, the metropolis ranked 17th on the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

Iran’s Tehran, the UAE’s Dubai, and South Africa’s Johannesburg occupied the first three spots, with AQI scores of 161, 154, and 149, respectively.

On Thursday, the city’s air quality was marked ‘unhealthy’ with an AQI score of 121 at 9:00am.