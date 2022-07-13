Dhaka's air quality remains 'good'

Dhaka's air quality has turned 'good'. With an air quality index (AQI) score of 37 at 9.04am, Dhaka has been ranked 39th in the list of world cities with the worst air quality, reports UNB.

Indonesia’s Jakarta, Pakistan’s Lahore and Chile’s Santiago occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 160, 151 and 124, respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.

Similarly, an AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.