Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘moderate’

Dhaka’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘moderate’ zone with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 68 Monday morning, UNB reports.

With the AQI score at 10:00 am, the metropolis ranked 24th in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, India’s Delhi and Pakistan’s Lahore occupied the first three spots, with AQI scores of 159, 154, and 153, respectively.