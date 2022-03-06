Dhaka’s air quality remains unhealthy

Dhaka’s air quality continues to be ‘unhealthy’, but the densely populated capital of Bangladesh slipped to the fourth position in the latest list of world cities with the worst air quality.

The air quality index (AQI) reading was 168 at 10:43am Sunday.

Pakistan’s Lahore, Russia’s Krasnoyarsk and India’s Delhi occupied the first three spots, with AQI scores of 252, 195 and 174, respectively.