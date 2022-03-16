Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’

Dhaka’s air quality continues to be ‘unhealthy’ with an air quality index (AQI) reading at 179 at 10.45 am as the capital has slipped to the fourth position in the latest list of world cities with the worst air quality.

Russia’s Krasnoyarsk, Pakistan’s Lahore and India’s Delhi occupied the first three spots, with AQI scores of 310, 192 and 189, respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, particularly for sensitive groups.

Similarly, an AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be ‘poor’, while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.