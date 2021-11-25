Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’

The densely populated capital of Bangladesh continues to wait for cleaner air, despite slipping a couple of notches in the list of world cities with the worst air quality, UNB reports.

Dhaka has, in fact, been ranked the fourth-most polluted city in the world. The capital’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 188 around 10:15am on Thursday. The air was classified as ‘unhealthy’.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, particularly for sensitive groups.