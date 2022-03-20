Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’

Dhaka’s air quality continues to be ‘unhealthy’, but the densely populated capital of Bangladesh is no longer the world’s most polluted city.

With an air quality index (AQI) reading at 160 at 10:32 am, the capital has slipped to the fourth position in the latest list of world cities with the worst air quality.

Pakistan’s Lahore and India’s Delhi and Kolkata occupied the first three spots, with AQI scores of 190, 183 and 163, respectively.