Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘good’

Dhaka’s air quality turned good as the city ranked 42nd with an air quality index (AQI) score of 48 in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’.

The UAE’s Dubai, India’s Mumbai and Delhi occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 361, 174 and 173, respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, particularly for sensitive groups.