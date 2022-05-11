Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’

Dhaka has seen a marked improvement in its air quality due to showers prompted by cyclonic storm ‘Asani’.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 80 at 10.05am on Wednesday, the metropolis ranked 17th in the list of world cities with the worst air quality. Dhaka’s AQI was categorised as ‘moderate’.

Pakistan’s Lahore, Chile’s Santiago and India’s Delhi occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 179, 157 and 153, respectively.