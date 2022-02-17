Dhaka’s air remains ‘unhealthy’

Dhaka’s air quality remained ‘unhealthy’ on Thursday as the metropolis continued to dominate the list of cities with the worst air quality in the world, UNB reports.

On Thursday, Dhaka occupied the third position in the list as its air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 190 at 10:00am.

Pakistan’s Lahore and India’s Kolkata occupied the first two spots, with AQI scores of 228 and 194, respectively.