Dhaka’s air remains ‘unhealthy’

Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 108 at 8am on Friday, the metropolis ranked eighth in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

Indonesia’s Jakarta, the UAE’s Dubai and India’s Delhi occupied the first three spots, with AQI scores of 177, 170 and 166, respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, particularly for sensitive groups.