Dhaka’s air remains ‘unhealthy’

Dhaka’s air quality still remains ‘unhealthy’.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 121 at 9:00am on Thursday, the metropolis ranked seventh in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

The UAE’s Dubai, Iran’s Tehran and Pakistan’s Lahore occupied the first three spots, with AQI scores of 172, 169 and 157, respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, particularly for sensitive groups.