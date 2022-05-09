Dhaka’s air still remains ‘unhealthy’

Though Dhaka is no longer the world’s most polluted city, its air quality continues to be ‘unhealthy’, reports UNB.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 146 at 11.28am on Monday, the metropolis ranked 6th in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

Pakistan’s Lahore, India’s Delhi and Chile’s Santiago occupied the first three spots, with AQI scores of 174, 165 and 157, respectively.