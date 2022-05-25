Dhaka’s air still remains ‘unhealthy’

Air quality of Dhaka continues to be ‘unhealthy’.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 105 at 9.30am on Wednesday, the metropolis ranked 14th in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

The UAE’s Dubai, Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, Iran’s Tehran and India’s Delhi occupied the first fourth spots, with AQI scores of 302, 259, 224 and 176, respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, particularly for sensitive groups.