Dhaka’s air unhealthy for sensitive groups

Dhaka ranked sixth worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday, reports UNB.

The capital city had an AQI score of 112 in the morning, indicating that the air quality was unhealthy for sensitive groups.

A numerical value between 101 and 150 indicates that members of the sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.

Brazil’s Sau Paulo with a score of 153 topped the list of cities with worst air quality.