DoE shuts operation of 22 garment washing factories in Keraniganj

Prothom Alo English Desk
Boats sail on pitch black Buriganga river water polluted by industrial wastes in Babubazar bridge area of Dhaka
Boats sail on pitch black Buriganga river water polluted by industrial wastes in Babubazar bridge area of DhakaProthom Alo file photo

The Department of Environment on Tuesday stopped the operations of 22 illegal garment washing factories as they did not have environmental clearance and liquid waste treatment plant in Keraniganj area Dhaka.

DoE director (environment) Rubina Ferdousi, of the monitoring and enforcement wing, led a drive against the garment washing plants, said a DoE press release, reports BSS.

Although the DoE warned them more than once, they did not obtain their environmental clearances or take any step to control environmental pollution.

According to the DoE, a number of garment washing plants without ETP were illegally operating in the area.

The unrefined liquid waste generated from these factories was discharged into the Turag and Buriganga rivers through drains and sewerage lines.

The DoE also mentioned that following a writ petition, the High Court declared the Turag and Buriganga rivers a living entity and directed the authorities concerned to free the rivers from all kinds of pollution and encroachment.

