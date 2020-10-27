DoE shuts operation of 22 garment washing factories in Keraniganj

The Department of Environment on Tuesday stopped the operations of 22 illegal garment washing factories as they did not have environmental clearance and liquid waste treatment plant in Keraniganj area Dhaka.

DoE director (environment) Rubina Ferdousi, of the monitoring and enforcement wing, led a drive against the garment washing plants, said a DoE press release, reports BSS.

Although the DoE warned them more than once, they did not obtain their environmental clearances or take any step to control environmental pollution.