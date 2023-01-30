Dhaka air most polluted in the world this morning

The air quality of densely populated Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka continued to be in the ‘very unhealthy’ zone this morning, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 267 at 8:30 am today (30 January, 2023), Dhaka ranked first in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air.

India’s Delhi and Vietnam’s Hanoi occupied the second and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 190 and 188, respectively.studies.