Environmental groups file complaint against Chevron's green claims

Three environmental groups including Greenpeace filed a complaint against Chevron with US regulators on Tuesday targeting what they said are misleading green policy claims.

"The complaint claims that Chevron is consistently misrepresenting its image to appear climate-friendly and racial justice-oriented while its business operations overwhelmingly rely on climate-polluting fossil fuels, which disproportionately harm communities of color," the groups said.

The action is the first to use the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) "Green Guides" as a basis for complaint against "greenwashing" by a fossil fuel company that they say is "misleading consumers on the climate and environmental impact of its operations."