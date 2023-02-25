No improvement in Dhaka's air quality, still 'unhealthy' this morning

Pakistan’s Lahore, India’s Delhi and Mumbai occupied the first, second and third spots, with AQI scores of 244, 168 and 175 respectively.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’ while AQI between 201 and 300 is ‘very unhealthy’, and 301 to 400 is 'hazardous', posing severe health risks to residents.