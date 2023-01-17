Dhaka air seventh most polluted in the world this morning

The air quality in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka is deemed ‘unhealthy’ this morning, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 188 at 9:40 am on Tuesday, Dhaka ranked seventh in the list of world cities with worst air quality.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is said to be ‘unhealthy’ while 201 and 300 is considered ‘very unhealthy’, and 301 to 400 is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.