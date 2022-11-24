Dhaka’s air 4th most polluted this morning

Dhaka’s air quality continued to be in the ‘unhealthy’ zone on Thursday morning, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 206 at 9:30am, Dhaka ranked fourth in the list of cities around the world with the worst air quality.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, particularly for sensitive groups.

Iraq’s Baghdad, Pakistan’s Lahore and Karachi occupied the first, second and third spots in the list, with AQI scores of 337, 255 and 221, respectively.