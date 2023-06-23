Dhaka’s air third most polluted in the world Friday morning

Dhaka was ranked third on the global list of cities with the poorest air quality on Friday morning, according to a report by UNB.
The Air Quality Index indicated that Dhaka's air quality remained in the 'unhealthy' range, with a recorded AQI score of 152 at 9:01 am. An AQI reading between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy,' especially for individuals who are sensitive to air pollution.
Leading the list were Shanghai in China and Jakarta in Indonesia, occupying the first and second positions, respectively, with AQI scores of 161 and 153.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be ‘poor’, while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants—Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.
Dhaka has been struggling with air pollution problems for a considerable period. Typically, its air quality worsens during the winter season and shows some improvement during the monsoon.
Air pollution consistently ranks as one of the leading risk factors for mortality and disability on a global scale. Numerous studies have highlighted the link between breathing polluted air and an increased risk of developing various health conditions, including heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, lung infections, and cancer.
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, largely as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.