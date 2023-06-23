Dhaka’s air third most polluted in the world Friday morning

Leading the list were Shanghai in China and Jakarta in Indonesia, occupying the first and second positions, respectively, with AQI scores of 161 and 153.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be ‘poor’, while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants—Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.

Dhaka has been struggling with air pollution problems for a considerable period. Typically, its air quality worsens during the winter season and shows some improvement during the monsoon.